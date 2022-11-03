GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Thursday night in Girard, a crowd packed the St. Rose Catholic Church to remember Kevin Sobnosky.

The 21-year-old was killed by crossfire in a shooting in Columbus at a Sheetz gas station over the weekend. Two other people were in the car with him, but only Sobnosky was hit.

During the vigil, Father Jordan Kelly delivered a message to the crowd about solidarity in difficult times.

“The first thing is really how do I take care of my people? While it is Kevin’s family who is directly hit by this, there are so many others,” he said.

Father Kelly says his thoughts are also with the people who loved Sobnosky, especially those who were there when he was shot.

“Those boys and their families who were in the car with him, his classmates from St. Rose, from Girard High School and Youngstown State,” he said.

Police say Sobnosky was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He and some friends stopped at a Sheetz when they were caught in the crossfire.

Police are still looking for suspects while Sobnosky’s family looks for comfort and solace.

“Everywhere I go, people talk to me about Kevin, and they’re all my parishioners and I’m… down deep, I’m a father. How do I take care of them? How do I give… how does God give Laura and Damian hope?” Father Kelly said.

Sobnosky’s funeral is set for this Saturday.