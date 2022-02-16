YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A vigil was held on Wednesday for a man who was found shot to death on Youngstown’s East Side just a week before.

Isiah Helms was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his residence on January 30. Then, on February 2, police found his body in the Mt. Hope Veterans Cemetery on the far East Side.

“I just want justice, I just want justice for my son, that’s all I ask for,” his mother Rosalyn Helms said.

Wednesday, his loved ones gathered at the cemetery in his honor.

“Long live Zai” and “We love you” could be heard by family members as they released purple balloons into the air.

Helms was 22 years old.

Police do have a suspect, Jamiyah Brooks, who is wanted on a murder warrant.

Anyone with information can contact Marshals at 1-866-4-WANTED or Youngstown CrimeStoppers at 330-746-CLUE.