NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) — People gathered in Newton Falls on Sunday to pray for the family of one of the police officers who has family in Ukraine.

Around 4 p.m., about 50 people met at the gazebo on West Broad Street.

Mayor Kenneth Kline helped lead the group in prayer. The group also talked and sang Amazing Grace.

The officer said it meant a lot for people from another country to support those in a different country.

“It’s so emotional because my mom is crying, my sister is crying. My sister just escaped right now, three days ago to Romania and right now she doesn’t know with her kids — she doesn’t know what she’s going to do. So that’s emotional,” said Newton Falls officer Igor Olefir.

