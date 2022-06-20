YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A follow-up to a story from last year on Vietnam Veteran Fred Marshall living on Youngstown’s Northside who was fighting for back benefits from Veterans Affairs because of his exposure to Agent Orange. Well, Fred Marshall won his case.

Marshall in Jan. of 2021 was dealing with Parkinson’s, hearing loss, and heart issues. He claimed the VA owed him back benefits of $150,000.

Last week, he discovered the $150,000 and a bit more had been deposited in his bank account.

Marshall fought with the VA for 12 years.