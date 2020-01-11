Vienna woman dies after crash in township

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – An 81-year-old woman died after driving off the road and hitting a pole in Vienna.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol identified the victim as Alice P. Morrison, of Vienna.
Investigators say the crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Saturday on Warren Road Road.
Morrison was traveling westbound in a 2015 Ford Escape when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and hit a utility pole.
Crews transported Morrison to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.
The crash remains under investigation.