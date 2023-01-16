VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Vienna Township trustees met Monday evening to discuss the fire department renewal operation levy.

Voters will see the 1-mill renewal on the May primary ballot.

The fire renewal levy generates about $88,000 a year for fire and emergency services in the township and covers the cost of day-to-day operations.

According to the trustees, they’re not asking for any additional funds. They say this levy has increased the services provided to the residents.

“Our safety forces are our backbone, and the board of trustees has been working together great in the last year,” says Richard Dascenzo, trustee. “Not only have we added some full-time police, we’ve also added the full-time EMS. We provide 24/7 coverage.”

The trustees will meet again at 6 p.m. Jan. 23 at the township building to present the levy again.