Vienna Twp. holds Easter Bunny Drive to celebrate with the community

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – In Vienna Township, cars were able to drive up and get a chance to have some Easter fun Saturday.

The Vienna Twp. Neighborhood Watch hosted an Easter Bunny Drive.

They do the event every year, but this year was challenging with COVID-19.

Still, they didn’t want to have to cancel, so they decided to have a drive-thru event. Cars were able to pull up and get candy and toys for the kids.

“So the kids have some type of normalcy in this pandemic. We want the kids to be able to see that this is the way it should be. We should have a holiday,” said Linda McCullough, president of Vienna Twp. Neighborhood watch.

The community stepped up and donated all the candy and toys.