Vienna Twp. historians look to identify kids in 1925 photo

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Historical Society needs your help with a special picture.

It’s from 1925 and they’d like to know who is in it.

The photo shows a class of 5th and 6th graders.

In the back was Ithel Mathews. His name was chosen for the new school when Vienna and Fowler schools consolidated in 1961, but the Historical Society would like to identify the children in the picture.

“Just so we can identify students in the photos and years later maybe a grandchild or great grandchild would want to know if their family member was in this photo,” said Christine Novicky, a spokesperson for the Vienna Township Historical Society.

The students were in the graduating classes of 1936 and 1937, the first years there was also a yearbook for Vienna. But there are gaps. The Historical Society asks for help regularly and gets a lot of responses about photos from the 1940s and 50s.

“A lot of people are still around. It’s easier to recognize their ancestors,” she said. “It’s these older ones that are harder to find because they’re so little and not many living relatives left.”

Vienna had 13 people in the 1934 graduating class. The band picture from 1943 shows the school had grown. Binders holding the pictures also have commencement programs.

“It’s exciting, especially when you talk to a family member that says they’ve never seen a picture of their mom or great-grandma that was this young, and we were able to provide this information,” Novicky said.

The idea is to acquire information about this photo.

“We really appreciate when people donate photos like this because it really preserves our history,” Noovicky said.

If you might know of a connection to the photo, you can get in touch with the Vienna Historical Society at inquiry@viennahistory.org.

Vienna Township is over 300 years old.