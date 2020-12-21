Vienna Twp. clock reveals valley clock-making history

Trumbull County shined during the 1820s and 30s with workers who made wooden clocks

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County shined during the 1820s and 30s with workers who made wooden clocks.

One was donated to Vienna Township this year and is now on display in the Town Hall. It’s an Ansel Merrell Clock that was donated by Mary Landis, wife of the late Gary Landis. Gary was an antique collector and former Vienna resident.

It’s beautiful on the outside, but the real history is inside. Open it up and you notice the clock’s gears are made of wood, not brass. There was good timber, locally, and wooden works clocks were easier to make and more affordable than brass works.

Trumbull County had a good supply of materials and workers.

“There was mostly men that worked in this industry, but some women did work in the industry and they were dial decorators. A lot of the painting on the clock face was done by women and often family members of the men that worked in the factory or owned the factories,” said Christine Novicky, with the Vienna Historical Society.

The clock at the town hall does not run. They were told it could break if it runs, so they just set it to 8 o’clock. It’s available to see during public meetings.

The Trumbull County Historical Society also has a few wooden works clocks.

