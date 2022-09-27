VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials in Trumbull County are celebrating nearly 2,000 feet of new sidewalks in Vienna Township.

Township trustees were joined by representatives from Mathews High School, the Trumbull County Engineer’s Office and the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) to cut the ribbon on the new sidewalks.

They were installed on the south side of Warren Sharon Road from the high school to State Route 193 and on the east side of 193 toward state Route 82.

It cost $186,649, most of which was covered by grants with a 20% match from the township.

Trustee Phil Pegg says the new sidewalks go a long way to improving the community.

“I always cringe when I see people walking on the road with a lot of traffic, and there are times that this area gets extremely busy,” Pegg said.

Construction on the sidewalks began last month. It’s expected to be completed sometime in October.