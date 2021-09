VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Vienna Township are looking for a person they say stole a golf cart Sunday night.

A photo was taken by a surveillance camera from a house on Youngstown Kingsville Road.

A person can be seen in the photo, but they’re covered from head to toe.

Police are asking for help in identifying the person or for people to call 911 if they see others in areas where they don’t belong, acting suspiciously.