Vienna police: Man gets aggressive with officers during traffic stop outside school

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County man is facing charges after police said he became aggressive toward them during a traffic stop outside of a high school.

According to a police report, an officer stopped 31-year-old Brennen Dolan, of Warren, around 7:35 p.m. Friday for a dim license plate light and suspended license.

Dolan pulled over in front of Mathews High School, where a varsity basketball game was going on, according to police.

Police said Dolan became aggressive with the officer, stating that the light looked alright to him.

Another officer was called to help with the traffic stop, the report said. While writing the citation, the report said Dolan jumped out of the vehicle toward the second officer in an “aggressive manner.”

Police said Dolan got back into the vehicle and refused to come out, until the officers pulled out Tasers. While being searched for weapons, Dolan jumped at the first officer, the report said.

After being handcuffed and placed into a police cruiser, the officer said Dolan started yelling obscenities at him and tried to start a fight.

Dolan was taken to the Trumbull County Jail and charged with aggravated menacing, disorderly conduct, failure to comply, menacing, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and inducing panic.