VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Township Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person they are looking for.

Officers shared a surveillance photo of a man on the department’s Facebook page asking anyone who recognizes him to give them a call.

Police did not say why they are looking for the man only that he is a “person of interest.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Vienna Township Police Department at (330) 856-4421.