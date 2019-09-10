Vienna police escort San Francisco 49ers after team lands in Valley for practice

The 49ers will spend the week in Youngstown practicing ahead of this Sunday's game in Cincinnati

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Police Department posted pictures of officers escorting the San Francisco 49ers from the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

The 49ers landed in the Youngstown area Monday night. They’ll spend a week here practicing.

San Francisco opened the season Sunday in Tampa Bay.

The team plays in Cincinnati this Sunday. Instead of flying across the country twice, the 49ers decided to stay in Youngstown.

They’ll practice Wednesday through Friday at Youngstown State.

The 49ers stayed in Youngstown in 2011 and 2012.