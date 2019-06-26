Vienna police chief upset by Sheriff’s proposal with Mathews Schools

Chief Ludt sent a letter to the Mathews School Board of Education, addressing the issue

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – Vienna’s police chief says he’s upset about a plan for Mathews Schools to contract with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office next year.

Chief Bob Ludt said the district plans to vote on a contract with the Sheriff’s Office to provide a School Resource Officer next year.

Ludt said the Vienna Police Department can offer the same service for a lot less money.

According to the letter, the district had an arrangement with the Vienna Police Department, which provided an officer at a rate of $15 an hour. Ludt’s letter states that the district is getting a second School Resource Officer from the Sheriff’s Office at a cost that is double the amount that the township charged.

“Your schools are here. We are here. The Township’s constables deserve the opportunity to provide the service to the community,” the letter reads. “The community and taxpayers deserve to have their governments operate as efficiently and effectively as possible. Paying double for a comparable, if not superior, service does not make sense.”

The School Board is expected to vote on the proposal Wednesday night. A spokesperson from the district said it would be premature to comment prior to that.