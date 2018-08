Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) - The Vienna Police Department is asking the public for help identifying a person of interest in a theft case.

Police say the man is not considered a suspect at this time, but they would like to identify who he is.

The theft happened Saturday night.

Anyone with information can call the police department at 330-856-4421, and leave a message.