VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Plenty of cars and some military aircraft are what enthusiasts can see this weekend in Vienna at the Wings-n-Wheels event.

The 9th annual Wings-n-Wheels show kicked off Saturday at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport.

Several hundred cars were on display for guests, along with some rare aircraft, which had been used during World War II and the Vietnam War.

This is the second year for the air and car show at the airport; in previous years, it took place at the museum.

Co-organizer Bob Griffin said the move provided a larger and safer venue for everything.

“We can have World War II planes in here. We have a B-51-D and a B-25,” Griffin said. “The B-25’s, you can actually take a ride on it if you want to buy a ticket.”

Proceeds from the two-day show benefit the Ernie Hall Aviation Museum and various local charities.

Those who missed out Saturday still have time on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

T.J. Renninger contributed to this report.