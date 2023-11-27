VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s officially less than a month until Christmas, and many have begun gearing up for it. One of the most important steps? Buying the Christmas tree!

For the last 45 years, Bradley Tree Farm in Vienna has been helping families get into the holiday spirit. Owner Daniel Bradley says he plants anywhere from 1,000 to 1,500 seedlings a year.

The most popular, according to Bradley?

“The firs, whether it’s Canaan fir, Fraser fir or Douglas fir,” Bradley says.

Families have the choice of purchasing a pre-cut tree or cutting one down themselves. For Amy Jones and her family, they always choose the latter.

“It’s just more fun, I think that’s pretty much it,” Jones says. “It’s just part of the fun, going out and looking for the tree you want.”

Bradley provides a fresh cut before families take their trees home. He always suggests if they’re not putting it up right away to put it in a bucket of water.

“Once they take it into the house, make sure to keep it watered. You do not want your tree stand to get dry … because it will sap over and then it will not take any more water,” Bradley says.

Also, avoid putting it near a heat diffuser. Do your best to set the tree up somewhere where it’s a little cooler, since that’s the environment the trees are used to.

Picking the perfect Christmas tree looks different for everyone.

“Beauty’s in the eye of the beholder. Some people like them tall and skinny, a little more sparse, while others like them fat, fuller,” Bradley says.

One thing that looks the same, though: Christmas tree shopping is a family affair.

“I’ve had customers coming here for probably the last 25 years and I’ve seen when they were kids. Now, they’re adults and they have their own kids,” Bradley says.

He says if you take care of your tree, it can hold its needles for 5 to 7 weeks.

Bradley says he anticipates this coming weekend and the following to be the busiest for Christmas tree farms.

Christmas tree fun facts:

Did you know? One acre of Christmas trees provides enough oxygen for 18 people to live a day?

Did you know? Over the course of a Christmas tree’s lifetime, it can absorb up to 1 ton of carbon dioxide.