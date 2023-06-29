VIENNA TWO., Ohio (WKBN)- Two people have died in a head-on collision in Trumbull County Thursday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to Route 193 in Vienna Township near Squaw Creek around 11 a.m.

Troopers said that the female drivers of both vehicles are deceased. The drivers have not been identified.

As of 1:15 p.m., the road in the area of the crash will be closed for at least the next hour.

Brian Oehlback contributed to this report.