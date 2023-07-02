VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A new used bookstore is now open on Youngstown Kingsville Road in Vienna. “Once Upon a Bookstore” was made possible through the efforts of a special mother-daughter duo.

Saturday, the ribbon cutting marked their first official day open to the community.

This mother daughter duo have been working hard at this dream for two years and it has finally come to fruition.

Alex Hagood-Derthick and her mother Julie Hagood are the two woman behind the dream. 2 years ago the mother, Julie, visited a used book store in Colorado and felt inspired to start one here, in Vienna.

For two years the two collected books from garage sales, library sales, and donations. The building is a reconstructed dentist office.

The reconstruction took about a year and although it was a lot of work at times they felt it was so necessary for the community.

“It’s been a long time coming and I’m very proud of what we’ve done the space is exactly the way I dreamed it to be,” said Hagood.

There are books here for everyone! Kid books, adult books, and all genres included. There’s a variety of cook books and puzzles too. Julie and Alex say the books are mostly half priced.

“I’m a teacher, I’m an educator so I know that children need to read more and that’s going to help them in all aspects,” said Hagood-Derthick.

The store is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11-6 p.m. and Saturday 10-4 p.m.

Story time yoga is expected for kids once a month upstairs.

Speaking to the mother and daughter they said the response from the community has been incredible and they never imagined it would be this impactful.