VIENNA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- Firefighters are trying to find the owners of three missing horses that were found in Vienna Township.

The Vienna Fire Department announced on its Facebook page that the horses came down State Route 193 north of the Vienna Fire Station.

The horses are in a small field behind Farmers National Bank.

Vienna Fire Department

Firefighters are asking people to use caution. Anyone who knows the owner or owners should contact the Vienna Fire Department.

