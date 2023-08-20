Courtesy of the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A local shelter is asking for help after they were broken into Friday night.

According to a Facebook post from the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County, a suspect broke a window and entered the AWL in Vienna.

The post says all the animals were unharmed, and the money was locked away.

The AWL also says there was lots of camera footage of the incident, which has been turned over to Vienna police. The suspect and damage was captured below.

This is the second time the window has been broken, according to the post.

According to Vienna police, no one has been arrested.