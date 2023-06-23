VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) — Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is offering a special to help lost pets reconnect with their owners.

The league is providing discounted microchipping through July 3, where pet owners can get their furry friends microchipped at the shelter for $15.

The discounted rate is part of National Microchipping Month.

The microchip holds information including the pet’s owner’s name and phone number, so if the animal is found it can be reunited with its owner.

CEO Lori Shandor said it’s a good time to have your furry companion microchipped, especially with July 4 right around the corner.

“Fireworks can be a very scary time for animals. More animals go missing between July 3 and July 5 than any other time of year,” Shandor said. “The quickest and most efficient way to ensure a lost pet gets back to their owner is to have them microchipped.”

Walk-in microchipping is available from Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m. If those hours don’t work for you, give the shelter a call at 330-539-5300 to set up an appointment.