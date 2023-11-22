VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Vienna officers received such an outpouring of support with donations during their recent fill-a-cruiser drive that they decided to bless some unknowing folks ahead of the holiday.

Vienna Township officers Scott Pringle, Any Harvey and Tim Podgorny were out Wednesday, scouting for unsuspecting drivers. They were on a mission.

“I’m Officer Tim with the Vienna Township Police Department. Do you have any idea why I stopped you today?” Podgorny asked an unsuspecting driver.

The officers were not looking for traffic violations, they were trying to make someone’s Thanksgiving a little bit brighter by performing “courtesy stops.”

“I was a little worried. I was like Oh, no. What did I do,” said Amanda Bonnette, of Brookfield.

The officers gave drivers bags filled with all the fixings for a holiday meal and a pumpkin pie for dessert, plus a Giant Eagle gift card so they could pick out the main course.

One driver wanted to make sure the gift was passed along.

“Please give this to somebody who really needs it,” they said.

While Rhonda Alonzo was brought to tears.

“We really don’t have any food at home, so this was a blessing,” she said.

“We know times are brought right now, and I don’t think we fully understand how many people are suffering and trying to get by. So, to see that we, hopefully, brighten someone’s holiday is really heartfelt. It really makes us feel good that we did something for them,” said Chief Bob Ludt.