VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — This weekend, hundreds in Vienna got into the holiday spirit with a life-size board game come to life — a yearly tradition that’s becoming increasingly more elaborate.

This weekend, if you walked inside the deceivingly-plain Vienna United Methodist Church, you would be hit with an extravagant holiday display.

Families and kids weaved through the Cotton Candy Clearing and Ice Cream Sea while they played a life-size version of Candy Land.

Ryan Clausen and his family were a few of 1,300 people who visited the free event this weekend.

“We play this during family game night, so it’s nice for them to experience it in reality, if you will,” Ryan Clausen said.

First News reporter Abigail Cloutier: “Is this your first time at Candy Land?”

Rose Clausen, 7: “Yes”

Cloutier: “What’s your favorite part?”

Rose: “We get to do it in real life!”

Rachel Spak helps coordinate the game, which has destinations on the real Candy Land board and special treats to enjoy.

“It started with a lot of just us crafting, trying to make decorations ourselves and has then kind of branched out each year into becoming a pretty extravagant display,” Spak said.

Spak has been helping her family with Candy Land the beginning, and she says what keeps her doing it year after year is seeing the smiles and the pure joy on kids’ faces.

“Having them walk around and see magical things and get to experience the magic of Christmas — that’s really what it’s all about for me,” Spak said.

The church already surpassed its visitor count compared to last year. Though Sunday marked the last day, they’ll be back and better than ever next year — much to the excitement of kids like Rose Clausen.

“I think we’re going to make this a family tradition, because Rose loves it,” Ryan Clausen said.