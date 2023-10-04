WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Commissioners hosted a public hearing Wednesday for the expansion of Millwood Incorporated.

The company, which supplies pallets, crates and other products, was approved for a 10-year, 60% tax incentive for the expansion of its facility in Vienna Township.

The project costs an estimated $5 million. Once the four-year construction is complete, Millwood Inc. is expecting to create 50 full-time jobs at the site.

“We need additional room. We are out of space right now, so we are planning on a 17,000-square-foot building right behind the current building,” said Bruce Krarup, CFO of Millwood Inc.

With the request for the 60% tax break, the company does not have to get approval from the Mathews Local School District.

The company is hoping to break ground by the end of the calendar year and finish construction by late summer.