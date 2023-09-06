VIENNA Twp., Ohio (WKBN)- The Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County is sharing tips on how you can help limit feral cat populations.

This year, the AWL and a local organization will host some low-cost spay and neuter days. So, what should you do if you notice a feral cat population near your home?

The agency says the best thing we can do to help the cat populations from becoming too high is something they call TNR: Trap, Neuter, or Spay and Release.

By safely and humanely trapping the cats, getting them fixed, and then releasing them back to the outside is essential when it comes to population control. This also helps keep cats out of the shelters, which are already overpopulated.

Lori Shandor with AWL says the feral populations will most likely not be cats that can be domesticated, which is why TNR is important. You may be wondering, is this safe? Maybe even ask yourself, will this negatively impact their quality of life?

Well, it does quite the opposite.

“They’re going to live out their lives the happiest outside and living the life they know. so they spay, neutering will not alter their quality of life, actually, it will improve their quality of life,” Shandor said.

This allows cats that are not able to become pets to stay living their lives outside without overpopulation. To help with costs, the Glen and Jean Charitable Foundation, Rascal Charities, and AWL have hosted some low-cost spay and neuter health clinics.

Typically, AWL tries to keep their spay and neuter prices as low as possible year-round, which will cost $40 for cats and $80 for dogs. You may be wondering why you should help TNR, Lori Shandor with AWL says cats repopulate rapidly. She says here in the Valley, the overpopulation levels are concerning.

Lori says this is especially important for female cats because it will lessen their chances of catching deadly diseases and not being able to fight them off. If you notice a feral population, you can contact AWL or another humane agency that can guide you on how to safely help get the cats fixed.

But, how will you know if a cat has already been fixed? And what exactly are some of those steps you’d want to take?

“These cats just continue to reproduce and can reproduce very quickly. a kitten as young as 6 months can get pregnant with a litter of kittens, so that just shows you a kitten born in the spring can be having kittens by fall,” Shandor said.

If you notice a population near your home or office, you can contact a humane agency that can help guide you explaining how you can ensure to safely trap and handle feral cats to take them in for spay or neuter surgeries.