Vienna man sentenced for trying to meet teen boy for sex

(WKBN) – A Vienna man was sentenced to four years in prison for traveling to Hermitage with the intention of having sex with a 14-year-old boy.

In August, Jeffrey Judd pleaded guilty in federal court to traveling with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

In late May of 2017, Judd began speaking with the boy in a chatroom. Via email, he arranged to meet him in the parking lot of the boy’s school.

Investigators say the boy was frightened by Judd’s arrival at the school, so he didn’t meet him there. Instead, he reported the communications to school officials.

After his release from prison, Judd will be on probation for seven years.