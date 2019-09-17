Vienna man pleads guilty to traveling for sex with a minor charge

The case was investigated as part of the Department of Justice's Project Safe Childhood

HERMITAGE, Pa. (WKBN) – One month ago, a Trumbull County man pleaded guilty to a charge of traveling with intent to engage in illegal sexual activity with a minor.

In May 2017, 60-year-old Jeffrey Judd started talking with a 14-year-old boy through emails and the “Chathour” app.

The two agreed to meet the following month in the parking lot of the boy’s school. Judd traveled from Vienna to Hermitage, Pennsylvania.

The boy showed the conversations to school officials.

Judd’s sentencing is scheduled for Dec. 6, where he faces 30 years in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both.

The case was investigated as part of the Department of Justice’s Project Safe Childhood, which aims to protect children from sexual predators.