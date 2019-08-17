Vienna man pleads guilty to going to Hermitage boy’s school for sex

(WKBN) – A Vienna man pleaded guilty to traveling to Hermitage with the intention of engaging in sex with a 14-year-old boy.
Jeffrey Judd, 60, entered the guilty plea in federal court on Friday.
In late May of 2017, Judd began speaking with the boy in a chatroom and vie email, arranging to meet him in the parking lot of his school.
Investigators say the boy was frightened by Judd’s arrival at the school, so he didn’t meet him there. He later reported the communications to school officials.
The FBI and Hermitage Police Department investigated the case against Judd as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse.
Judd is scheduled to receive his sentence at 10 a.m. December 6.
He faces a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.