(WKBN) – A Vienna man is facing criminal charges after police say he attempted to return merchandise he never actually bought.

Timothy Lambert is facing theft charges in both Warren and Vienna Township.

According to police reports, he is accused of participating in a return scheme at a Lowes in Warren four times between October and earlier this month.

Store surveillance video shows Lambert loading up store bags while “shopping.”

Investigators say he successfully received money by returning those items.

“He never paid for them in the first place so it’s still theft. Even though he didn’t steal the products themselves, he’s turning them back in as something he purchased that he didn’t,” said Vienna Township Police Chief Bob Ludt.

Ludt says they know of at least two other instances this month where Lambert was able to successfully receive money for items he never purchased at a Dollar Store in Vienna Township.