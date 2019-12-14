Vienna man arrested after police found drugs and weapons

Ford was arrested on a warrant for more charges will be filed

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man is in the Trumbull County jail Saturday night after police found drugs and weapons during a search warrant.

Vienna Police say they will be filing felony charges against 32-year-old Josh Ford.

Officers found various drug paraphernalia and multiple weapons, according to Chief Bob Ludt.

Vienna Police Department serves a search warrant at 32 Roberts Rd. Weapons, drugs and firearms were taken as evidence.

