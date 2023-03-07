VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A Vienna man is facing charges, accused of setting fire to a neighboring family member’s house.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of Youngstown Kingsville Rd. around 2:30 p.m. Monday.

A family member of the suspect, 67-year-old Clarence Leet, Jr., told police that Leet started a fire on the west side of her house. According to a police report, she told police that she walked out of a back sliding door to find Leet standing there with a yellow gas can.

The report states that a fire had been started on the back of the house, and Leet was throwing more flammable liquid on it to make it bigger. The victim said he then threw a burnt rug in the yard and stomped the fire out before walking back home.

Police arrived to find a burn mark on the house as well as the strong smell of gasoline. Officers collected the burnt rug from the yard as evidence.

According to the report, when questioning Leet about the fire, police said Leet admitted to setting it over “a set of keys and a God***n radio.” Police said he also yelled “an eye for an eye.”

Officers arrested Leet on an aggravated arson charge and took him to the Trumbull County Jail.

Leet’s bond was set at $250,000 on Tuesday, and a preliminary hearing in the case was set for next Wednesday.

According to records, Leet had faced a similar charge of aggravated arson in 2021, but the grand jury didn’t return an indictment on the charge.