Vienna Fire Department say seatbelt kept driver injury free in rollover accident

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Vienna Fire Department responded to a rollover vehicle Sunday morning.

The crew that arrived on scene found a Jeep over the hill and on its side with on person inside, according to a Facebook post from the fire department.

The car was found resting against a tree and in danger of rolling further down the hill.

The rescue team was able to quickly get the person found in the vehicle safely.

The fire department reports that because the person wore their seat belt, they had no injuries.