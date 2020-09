Guests are invited to stop by and pay their respects

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – At exactly 8:46 Friday morning, the Vienna Fire Department rang a bell to remember the lives lost on September 11, 2001.

They also placed a wreath and raised a 9/11 memorial flag.

Guests are invited to stop by and pay their respects.

Because of COVID-19, the ceremony was only for Vienna Fire personnel. It was streamed live on Facebook.

