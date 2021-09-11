Vienna Fire Department holds bell ceremony on 9/11 anniversary

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) — The Vienna Fire Department held a memorial Saturday morning in honor of the firefighters lost during 9/11.

The bell ceremony is a 200-year-old tradition to pay respects to firefighters who lost their lives on duty.

The bell once was used to signal an alarm when firefighters were called into action – and when the call was completed. After making a great sacrifice where a firefighter dies in the line of duty – it is the bell that announces their passing.

To honor the lives of those who gave it all on 9/11 – the Vienna Fire Department rang the bell for their fallen comrades.

They invited the public to the ceremony.

Outside the fire department lies a memorial for the 343 New York City Fire Department firefighters who lost their lives 20 years ago.