VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Fire Department is turning to the community to help a woman seriously hurt in a cooking accident last month.

Tammy Brown burned her hand, legs and feet while trying to carry a pan of oil that caught fire outside. It happened on June 23 on Avalon Creek Boulevard.

Fire Chief Richard Brannon said Brown spent 11 days in an Akron burn unit. She now heads to the hospital for treatment of her burns every other day.

The fire department is donating $750 to the family from money raised through the department’s aluminum can collection. Firefighters also set up a fund to help with her medical expenses.

“Anything we can get will be deeply appreciated, and basically, we feel that the family is in dire need right now. We’d like to help them out as much as we can,” said Chief Brannon.

Checks can be made out to the Vienna Fire Department and sent to P.O. Box 665 in Vienna, Ohio 44473.

Just be sure to include “Tammy Burn Fund” on the memo line.

Anyone who makes a donation will receive a thank you card and receipt.