VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vienna Fire Department has added a second kitten to its station.

Squeak joined the station three months ago.

She had been wandering around the nearby cemetery before the department took her in.

They’re thinking she’s about two years old.

Squeak joins Oscar who’s been the station cat for about six years.

“We’re just glad that we got a couple animals out of bad weather there. They seem to be very, very content here,” said Fire Chief Richard Brannon.

Chief Brannon says the community has been really supportive of their station cats, and some people have even given donations for the animals.