Vienna family gifted new furnace from local heating and cooling company

VIENNA, Ohio (WKBN) – A couple in Vienna will stay warm this winter thanks in part to a local heating and cooling company.

Gault Heating installed a brand new furnace for the Wynn family on Saturday as part of the Lennox Furnace Company’s “Feel the Love” program.

Lennox takes applications every year from people who are without heat and need a furnace.

When Gault Heating found out there was a local applicant, they jumped at the opportunity.

“This is really rewarding for us, not only for myself but for our… all the team members here at Gault Heating, to be able to kick in on their day off and be able to help out. It’s really rewarding for all of us,” said Glenn Gault, owner of Gault Heating.

“It’s something that we can’t really afford. We have only been here about two years and so we are trying to fix it up and make it better. A furnace was the first thing on our priority but, you know, that’s a very expensive cost,” said Amber Wynn.

For the past two winters, the Wynns have been using plug-in portable heaters to warm their house.