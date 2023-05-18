YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police late Wednesday arrested three people and seized four guns — including two semiautomatic rifles — after answering a gunshot sensor call for over 30 rounds fired on the South Side.

Booked into the Mahoning County Jail on charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, discharge of a firearm at or into a habitation, tampering with evidence and obstructing official business were Dante Miller, 19; William Huff, 19; and Davontae Miller, 20, all of Youngstown.

Dante Miller faces an additional charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and Davontae Miller faces an additional charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.

They are all expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports did not say how or if the Millers are related.

Reports said police were called about 10:20 p.m. for a report of a gunshot sensor that recorded over 30 rounds fired in the 200 block of East Auburndale Avenue. As officers were on their way, they spotted two vehicles driving very fast toward Palmer Avenue. One of the vehicles had no tail lights and ran a stop sign, and police tried to pull that vehicle over.

Reports said the vehicle refused to stop and continued traveling very fast until it crashed into a tree on nearby Cambridge Avenue. Three men then jumped out of the vehicle and ran away.

When Davontae Miller got out of the car, reports said he was carrying a gun, which he threw on the ground before he started running. He was caught in a backyard in the 800 block of Detroit Avenue, reports said.

Huff was caught by police on Zedaker Avenue, reports said. As police were examining the car, they got a report that Dante Miller had driven himself to St. Elizabeth Health Center. He later admitted to being in the car with Huff and Davontae Miller, reports said.

The gun that Davontae Miller had was a .45-caliber semiautomatic pistol, reports said. Inside the car, police found a .40-caliber semiautomatic pistol and two AR-15-type semiautomatic rifles, reports said.

On East Auburndale Avenue reports said there was a “plethora” of shell casings from rifles and handguns, reports said, which matched the weapons police found in the car. Witnesses told police that they saw men get out of two cars, fire several shots, then drive away.

No one was injured.