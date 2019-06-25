Video: Warren robber runs after Pit Stop employee pulls gun

The robbery attempt happened at Pit Stop on Youngstown Road SE

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Surveillance video has been released, showing a would-be robber running from a Warren store after an employee pulls a gun.

The robbery attempt happened at Pit Stop on Youngstown Road SE, according to a police report.

The employee involved called police around 11:30 p.m. Monday after confronting the robber. The employee told police that he fired a shot into the air as the robber was coming into the drive-thru window.

The robber, who was masked and dressed in all black, then ran from the area.

