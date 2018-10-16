Local News

VIDEO: Village Pharmacy owner criticizes current drug supply chain

Rick Carano criticized the current pharmacy benefit management system

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 10:18 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 10:18 PM EDT

VIDEO: Village Pharmacy owner criticizes current drug supply chain

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - On Monday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited the Village Pharmacy in New Middletown to show support for a new law allowing pharmacists to tell people when a less expensive drug option is available.

He introduced Rick Carano, owner of the Village Pharmacy, who prepared a speech about the pharmacy benefit management system.

Carano said the whole drug supply chain is a mess, calling it a seriously broken healthcare system.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories