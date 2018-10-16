VIDEO: Village Pharmacy owner criticizes current drug supply chain Video

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - On Monday, Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown visited the Village Pharmacy in New Middletown to show support for a new law allowing pharmacists to tell people when a less expensive drug option is available.

He introduced Rick Carano, owner of the Village Pharmacy, who prepared a speech about the pharmacy benefit management system.

Carano said the whole drug supply chain is a mess, calling it a seriously broken healthcare system.