YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Terrifying moments were caught on camera when two women were robbed at gunpoint Thursday at the Shell Gas Station on Market Street in Youngstown.

“Fight or flight. Somebody’s gonna die, and it’s not gonna be me,” said Jessica Cain.

Cain said she pulled up to pump 4 in her 2017 black Cadillac, then went inside to pay for gas.

In surveillance footage obtained by First News from the gas station, you can see another dark-colored vehicle pull up next to Cain’s. A man soon gets out of the passenger side and goes to his trunk before getting back into his car.

Not long after, Cain comes back and starts pumping gas. She walks over to her driver’s side door, that’s when you can see the man from the other vehicle approach her.

“Next thing I know, I come out there, there’s a gun. Literally, the barrel is in my face, and I just reacted and I probably shouldn’t have done it, but I just slapped his gun,” Cain said.

Cain tried to push the man away, but he kept putting the gun in her face. Moments later, you see him get into her car and the other car drives away. Cain wasn’t alone at the time. There was a passenger in her car.

“I’m still in the car… and she said, ‘Get out of the car.’ Well, then she crossed around to the other side and she said, ‘Steph grab your stuff and get out of the car.’ He’s calling me the B-word and telling me ‘Get out of the F’ing car,’” Stephanie Martz said.

Martz said he pointed a gun at her and she quickly got out but was knocked over by the gas pump as the man drove away. Now, she has cuts and bruises left on her.

Shortly after, Boardman Police came across the stolen Cadillac and a chase began. The suspect even struck a Boardman Police cruiser, according to a police report.

Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth says thankfully no officers were injured and the supervisor decided to call off the chase over safety concerns.

Cain says she had lots of personal items in her vehicle, as she just went through a divorce and has practically been living out of her car.

“All my clothes, everything, medicine, everything is in the car… I don’t got nowhere to stay, I stay in my car,”

Cain said she also had $1,200 in the car that was supposed to go toward a new apartment. Even with all that was taken, she says she feels for the suspect.

“Out of all this, I feel bad for him. You’re going to jail. We’re alive, you’re going to jail. You could have killed somebody, including a police officer,” she said.

So far, no arrests have been made and the vehicle has not been located.

The vehicle is a black 2017 Cadillac CTS and has the word “Cadillac” written across the front windshield in white letters. On the back of the car are the words, “Bad B****.” Anyone who sees it should call their local police department.