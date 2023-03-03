ELLSWORTH TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The sheriff’s office is investigating after surveillance footage shows a suspect stealing a one-year-old dog in Ellsworth Township.

According to a release, surveillance video and a witness show a woman in her 30s stopped in the road, took the dog and drove away on Tuesday. The video has yet to be released by the sheriff’s department.

The dog is a one-year-old St. Bernard. The suspect drove a white, four-door vehicle.

The Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information to call them at 330-259-1731 or the Mahoning County Dog Warden at 330-740-2205.