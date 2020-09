It happened last week on the south side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s new video showing a Molotov cocktail being tossed onto the front porch of a Youngstown home, starting a fire last week.

It happened at the south side house on E. Avondale Avenue early Friday morning.

Investigators said someone also threw a brick through a window.

No one was hurt.

Investigators are still trying to figure out who did it.

