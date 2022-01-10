LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There is a new video online directors with Lordstown Motors hope will show their new “Endurance” pickup is indeed durable.

Officials posted a clip on the company’s Twitter page Monday. It shows some of the testing being done to the hub motors for the new truck’s wheels.

The durability tests include subjecting the hubs to crash impacts, sudden shock and even extreme temperature.

Because of supply chain issues and other problems, commercial production of the Endurance is set to begin late this summer.