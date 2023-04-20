WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office released surveillance video showing Commissioner Niki Frenchko removing plexiglass from underneath the board’s shared desk.

The release of the video was in response to our public records request. In the video, you can see Frenchko between Commissioners Denny Malloy and Mauro Cantalamessa using a hammer to remove the plexiglass before Cantalamessa gets up and walks away.

Malloy told First News this happened twice before.

Surveillance video captured those incidents, too.

WKBN First News reached out to Frenchko for comment, and she issued the following statement.

“Nothing should have been permanently installed encroaching on my space and affecting my safety without my consent and without a building permit based on the 36-inch aisle way requirement. This was not an issue until the new commissioner started. We need to focus on economic development, resolving state audit findings and infrastructure and not participate in political bullying tactics like this,” Frenchko said.