Video: New Middletown officer on leave after DUI charge

Brooke McCon, 26, was picked up following a crash on Interstate 680 northbound in Boardman

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A New Middletown police officer is facing a DUI charge after she was arrested in Boardman on April 9.

Brooke McCon, 26, was picked up just before 10 p.m. following a crash on Interstate 680 northbound.

Investigators say McCon ran into the back of another vehicle in front of her. WKBN obtained dash camera video of her arrest, which is in the video player above.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, investigators say McCon initially denied being behind the wheel and later refused to take a sobriety test.

The other driver told troopers that she saw McCon at a local winery earlier that night, saying she was there with a couple of her friends. The other driver said she didn’t know McCon before that night but said she saw that she had been drinking.

In the dash camera video, McCon can be heard admitting to drinking two White Claws prior to the crash.

McCon works as a full-time officer at the New Middletown Police Department, where she is currently on unpaid administrative leave.

She also worked part-time for the Beaver Township Police Department, but Chief Carl Frost said she resigned from the department.

McCon is scheduled to appear in Boardman Court at 9:30 a.m. on April 27 for her arraignment.