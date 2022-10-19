NEW CASTLE, Pa., (WKBN)- New Castle City Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals responsible for the theft of a vehicle on October 8.

NCPD said that they are looking for the two individuals responsible for the theft of a dark green 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee with Pennsylvania registration LJZ502.

According to a Facebook post, the theft of the vehicle occurred at the APLUS market located on East Washington Street.

Anyone with information on the identity of the individuals or the location of the vehicle should contact the NCPD at 724-656-9300 or leave a tip at www.newcastlepd.com.