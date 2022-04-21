SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit social club that’s main goal is to do good for the community was hit with some negativity the other night. First News has video of the car break-ins Wednesday night in the parking lot at Quaker City Eagles in Salem.

Around 8 p.m. Wednesday night a man pulled into the Eagles 316 parking lot and started opening car doors. He tried eight cars and got into five of them.

“Mine was one of them,” said Vice President Debra Sanor.

Sanor is an officer and bartender at Eagles 316. She said this is the first time this has happened there.

“Actually it’s kind of sad because we’re trying to build our community up with the Eagles and it doesn’t look good that this is happening in our parking lot,” said Sanor.

Sanor said she isn’t sure who did it but they did talk to the police department, and they have a lead on who might’ve done it.

“It’s very sad because we have a lot of stuff out here that the community comes to, and we’re hoping that it doesn’t cause them to not come,” said Sanor.

Sanor said she knows some money and a bag were taken but she doesn’t know how much or what else might’ve been taken.

The trustees of the club watch the security footage every morning and they noticed it happening the day after.

“So please lock your cars. Anywhere you go lock your cars,” said Sanor.

Sanor said it’s sad that people are breaking into cars to get what they want.